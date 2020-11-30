Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

