Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,626,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,376,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.49. 1,629,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,432,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.