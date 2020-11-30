Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $36.11 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.78. 81,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,771. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.64.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.