Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $46.87 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,861. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

