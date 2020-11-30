Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $49.41 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,081 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. 1,083,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.