Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $55.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.34% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $55,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,542. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

