Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $58.37 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,121,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,628,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.57. The company had a trading volume of 61,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.74. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

