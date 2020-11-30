Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $85.89 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,371 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $85,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.87. 93,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

