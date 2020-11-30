Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $72,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,765. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

