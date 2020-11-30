Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.87. 70,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

