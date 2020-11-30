Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $37,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in The Home Depot by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

NYSE HD traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

