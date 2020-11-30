Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 321,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 97,019 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 42,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,999,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 512,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. 454,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.