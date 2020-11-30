Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $62,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,588. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

