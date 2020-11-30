Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.26. 44,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $164.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

