Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock traded down $32.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,754.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,657.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,525.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.