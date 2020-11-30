Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 23,672 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $50,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,755 shares of company stock worth $36,611,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.49. 140,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

