Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 55,968 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 796,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,968 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.77. 240,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,067,428. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

