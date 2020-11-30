Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 57,287 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,287 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $38,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 988,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 965,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 847,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,808,000 after purchasing an additional 601,134 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.80. 18,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,084. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

