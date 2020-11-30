Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,387 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $45,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.86. 608,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.96.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.