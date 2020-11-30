Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

CVX traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $89.18. 168,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

