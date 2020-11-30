H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

