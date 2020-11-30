Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of HMSNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

