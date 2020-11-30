Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of HMSNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.