Head-To-Head Review: Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) vs. Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS)

Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS) and Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Osiris alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Osiris and Columbus McKinnon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbus McKinnon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Columbus McKinnon has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than Osiris.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris and Columbus McKinnon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris N/A N/A N/A Columbus McKinnon 2.54% 8.20% 3.53%

Volatility and Risk

Osiris has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbus McKinnon has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osiris and Columbus McKinnon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbus McKinnon $809.16 million 1.11 $59.67 million $2.78 13.47

Columbus McKinnon has higher revenue and earnings than Osiris.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats Osiris on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osiris Company Profile

Osiris Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial and construction equipment. The company offers a line of skid steer and mini skid steer loaders, rough terrain forklifts, and telescopic handlers, as well as attachments, mortar/plaster mixers, mortar boxes, buggies, mobile screening plants, and six models of mini excavators. It distributes its products through a network of distributors, wholesalers, and private label partnerships, as well as through direct sales offices. In addition, it manufactures specialty industrial and construction products, a line of potato harvesting and handling equipment, fluid power components, pneumatic and hydraulic systems, spiral wound metal gaskets, and packing material. It offers its products to customers in the pulp and paper, aluminum plant, forestry equipment, automotive, oil and gas, heavy equipment, hydraulics, injection molding, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Thomas Equipment, Inc. and changed its name to Osiris Corporation in January 2008. Osiris Corporation was founded in 1943 and is based in Baldwin, New York. Osiris Corporation is a former subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys. The company also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices. In addition, it offers power and motion control systems, which comprise AC and DC drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems, as well as AC and DC digital motion control systems for underground coal mining equipment; industrial components, including mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; and DC high-performance elevator drives, AC drives, and regenerative controls. Further, the company offers automated workstation crane under the ProPath brand name. Columbus McKinnon Corporation distributes its products through its sales force and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.