HempCoin (THC) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $196.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.22 or 0.99976812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00028804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002735 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00072915 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,519,176 coins and its circulating supply is 259,384,026 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

