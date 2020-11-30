Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $14.00. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 10,964 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46.

Get Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.