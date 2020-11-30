Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HPE stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

