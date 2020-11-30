Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HPE stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

