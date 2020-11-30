Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $11.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.47.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.13. 199,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after buying an additional 2,497,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

