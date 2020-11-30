HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Tops $2.81 on Top Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00014321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $40,643.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00156523 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.