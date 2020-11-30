Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD.L) (LON:HKLD) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD.L) (LON:HKLD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $4.07. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD.L) shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 21,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.41.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD.L) Company Profile (LON:HKLD)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

