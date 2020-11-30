Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $12.84. Hookipa Pharma shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 2,155 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on HOOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

The company has a market cap of $241.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 247.22%. On average, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

