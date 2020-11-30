Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Humana were worth $70,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.52.

NYSE:HUM opened at $406.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

