HUNT Price Hits $0.0472 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. HUNT has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00156523 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.