Hydro Protocol Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bgogo, HADAX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $518,388.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00389376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.99 or 0.02834565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, HADAX, OKEx, Bancor Network, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

