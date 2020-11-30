IG Gold Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One IG Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, TRX Market and ABCC. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.85 million and $1,413.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and TRX Market. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

