IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.53

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.53 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 4517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after buying an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after buying an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

