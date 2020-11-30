IHT Real Estate Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $643,508.99 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $643,508.99 and $2,731.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, CoinBene and DDEX. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00387035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $560.53 or 0.02884451 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Bittrex, DDEX, Upbit, Allbit, HitBTC, LBank, OEX and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

