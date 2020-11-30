Incent Price Reaches $0.0204 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $938,937.96 and approximately $4,674.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Incent has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00159555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00939428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00256880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00446994 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00157546 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,532 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

