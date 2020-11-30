Independent Research Analysts Give Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) a €64.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.75 ($73.82).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €59.80 ($70.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. Krones AG has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12 month high of €75.50 ($88.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

