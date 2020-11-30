Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INOV. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of INOV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 29,336 shares valued at $686,956. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 309,120 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.