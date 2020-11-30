Insider Buying: Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Insider Acquires £25,000 in Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) insider Gary Jennison bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Gary Jennison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Gary Jennison purchased 500,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

LON:AMGO opened at GBX 9.85 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.94. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.60 ($0.96).

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2482.0000818 EPS for the current year.

About Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

