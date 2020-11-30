Insider Buying: Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) CEO Purchases 73,000 Shares of Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $152,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,411.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Ciavarella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michele Ciavarella purchased 21,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.19. 9,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

