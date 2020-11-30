Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £28,836 in Stock

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Katrina Cliffe bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.95) per share, for a total transaction of £28,836 ($37,674.42).

HSV stock opened at GBX 1,053 ($13.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,178.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,257.50. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

Get HomeServe plc (HSV.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSV shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).

About HomeServe plc (HSV.L)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe plc (HSV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.