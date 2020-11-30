Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Sells 620 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after buying an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $30,124,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carter’s by 348.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after acquiring an additional 346,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

