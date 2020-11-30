Insider Selling: CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Sells 6,625 Shares of Stock

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.44. 2,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,148. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.23.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.
CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
