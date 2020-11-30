Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $877,422.21 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $877,422.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,114.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,487. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,065 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $23,868,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $23,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,881,000 after acquiring an additional 830,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,569,000 after purchasing an additional 625,056 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

