Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45.

On Wednesday, November 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $240,004.00.

On Friday, November 13th, W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24.

On Monday, November 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80.

On Monday, September 14th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28.

Shares of TDG traded down $7.10 on Monday, hitting $584.44. 4,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,374. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

