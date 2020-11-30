Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 259 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $30,448.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,842.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Scott Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 26th, Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $93,270.11.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12.
NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $112.55. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $234,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WRLD. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
