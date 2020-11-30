Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 259 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $30,448.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,842.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $93,270.11.

On Thursday, September 24th, Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $112.55. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth $234,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRLD. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

