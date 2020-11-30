Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.77. 608,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.