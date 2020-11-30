International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in International Business Machines by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 166,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

