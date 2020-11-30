International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

